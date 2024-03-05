Florida state troopers to help during communities during spring break

Florida will not welcome "mayhem." That is the message from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to people who want to visit the Sunshine State and cause chaos during the spring break season.

On Tuesday, the governor announced that 140 state troopers would be deployed to 17 communities to help local police maintain order during spring break.

DeSantis said during an appearance at the Miami Beach Convention Center that the communities will include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miami Beach, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach.

"The state’s got a lot going on. It’s a fun place to be," DeSantis said, "but we also are going to insist that people respect the law, that order is kept in the streets, and that our residents and local businesses are not negatively impacted."

DeSantis had earlier said the state would help communities, and 17 local governments requested the aid.

"We will provide support," DeSantis added. "I think what happened in the past was, you know, it was like mayhem."

He said people going to traditional spring break hotspots should expect such things as crowd control, DUI checkpoints, barricades, and license-plate readers to identify people with outstanding warrants and stolen vehicles.



