County-by-county look at what to expect from big storm hitting Florida this weekend

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking tropical storm-like weather expected to cross over the state this weekend. For a timeline of when the worst weather will arrive and depart, visit our comprehensive forecast story here.

Rain will begin to intensify on Saturday night into Sunday morning. During this time, a few severe storms are possible with brief tornadoes and pockets of damaging winds. Rain totals here may be the highest in the region, due to its proximity to the low-pressure center. Below is a breakdown of some of what our coastal counties can expect. We also have a summary of what the Orlando metro area will experience, similar to most inland counties in our viewing area.

Brevard County Weather Forecast

The rain starts between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday. Varying rates of rain all afternoon and evening. There will be an onshore flow all day with strong east winds sustained at 25-35 mph. Gusts ramp up after sunset Saturday night and could be over 50 mph.

Flager County Weather Forecast

The rain overspreads the county from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Waves of tropical downpours and showers will occur all afternoon and evening. Surf zone action will see large breaking waves on the order of 8 to 12 feet, especially on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible at times of high tide on Saturday evening and Sunday late morning. High tides are a few feet above normal, with a minor 1 to 2-foot storm surge possible on top of that.

Volusia County Weather Forecast

Rain will cover the county by noon on Saturday, and strong winds will ramp up from late afternoon into the evening. Gusts will be 50-plus mph, possibly, but not from any actual thunderstorms.

Orange County Weather Forecast

Rain overspreads Orange County between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, and rains continue at varying intensity through the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Up to 5" of rain will fall, with a low chance for 6" of rain by the time all is said and done on Sunday morning. Gusts could be between 35-45 mph between sunset Saturday and sunrise Sunday.

Seminole County Weather Forecast

In Seminole County, rain and storms begin Saturday evening and stay through the overnight hours into Sunday morning. We're expecting the worst weather to happen between 6 p.m. Saturday night and 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Expect heavy rains – between 2"-3" of rain may fall – plus strong winds. There is also an isolated tornado risk.

Sumter County Weather Forecast

Over in Sumter County, it is the same story – rainy weather begins Saturday night into the Sunday morning hours with the worst weather happening during the overnight hours. That includes gusty winds, heavy rain, the potential for flooding, and the possibility of tornadoes. Up to 4" of rain is possible, according to forecast models.

