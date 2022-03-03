Florida students stage walkouts in protest of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Students in Florida staged walkouts on Thursday to protest what has been labeled by critics as the "Don’t Say Gay" bill that prohibits LGBTQ-related topics in kindergarten to third-grade curricula.

On February 24, the Florida House of Representatives passed HB 1557, which is expected to pass the state’s senate.

RELATED: Hundreds rally against "Don't Say Gay Bill" and others at city hall

Supporters say it would give families more authority to take legal action against school districts they believe are in violation of the bill, which they call the "Parental Rights in Education" bill.

The bill does not prevent students or teachers from saying the word "gay," but it would prevent lesson plans about gender identity and sexual orientation, in kindergarten through third grade, or in a manner that is not "age-appropriate."

Opponents worry the bill could remove teachers as a lifeline for vulnerable LGBTQ students of all ages

Footage recorded by Florida Rep Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, shows high school students in the state capitol chanting "We say gay."

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.