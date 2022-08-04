'He's a fraud': Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren

Surrounded by Bay Area sheriffs, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the Hillsborough County State Attorney, saying he violated his oath of office, and has been soft on crime.

Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Andrew Warren's suspension will take effect immediately, saying Warren thinks he’s "above the law" and has been "picking and choosing" what laws to enforce, citing the state's 15-week abortion ban as the most recent example.

DeSantis said Warren signed letters saying he would not enforce laws prohibiting sex changes for minors.

"To take a position that you have veto powers over the laws of this state is untenable and warrants suspension," he said.

The governor said this was a result of a review of all state attorney offices in Florida, adding that he didn't speak to Warren to discuss the findings before issuing the suspension.

"It all came back to this area, here in the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. The response that we got was a lot of frustration on the part of law enforcement for criminals being let go and crimes not being prosecuted. We compiled a lot of records, I can tell it's been a troubling record," DeSantis explained. "This was a statewide review to make sure we were not going down the road of San Francisco."

Chesa Boudin was ousted as a San Francisco district attorney in a June 7 recall election fueled by frustration over public safety. Viral video footage of people shoplifting and attacking seniors, particularly Asian Americans, rattled residents. A new district attorney has since been sworn in, Brooke Jenkins, who quit Boudin's office in 2021 to volunteer for the recall, reports FOX News.

Jenkins said during the campaign that Boudin was too rigid. He eliminated cash bail for defendants and declared that minors would not be tried as adults, no matter how serious the crime. Jenkins said she would like those tools available for prosecutors to use at their discretion, according to The Associated Press.

FOX 13 has reached out to Warren for a comment. He was initially scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce a development in a cold case, but it was canceled following his suspension.

"We will update the media more information is available," according to a short statement from the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office.

"State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda. It is my duty to old Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida." — - Governor Ron DeSantis

The governor made the announcement at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, where Sheriff Chad Chronister, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd were in attendance.

"There aren't Republican and Democratic victims," Sheriff Chronister said, "just victims. I continue to work with my law enforcement counterparts who privately are frustrated with the state attorney, who seems intently focused on empathy for criminals and less interested in pursuing justice for crime victims."

Sheriff Judd said described the conversations he had with sheriffs across the country while he was president of the Major County Sheriffs of America.

"You know what they tell me? They tell me we have a dumpster fire going on in this nation," he said. "And you know who is getting burned by this dumpster fire? The working people. It’s not safe for people to walk the streets. The homeless aren’t being looked out for. The mentally ill aren’t being looked out for, and it’s by the major people."

"Let me give you a snapshot of the people that join prosecutor Warren in not enforcing the law," he said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gives a list of U.S. cities where he claims prosecutors were 'not enforcing the law.'

Brian Dugan, former Tampa police chief, expressed his own frustration after the governor's announcement.

"We should not be here. We should have someone who did their job. The governor should not have to come to Hillsborough County to clean up our mess," said former Tampa police chief, Brian Dugan. "Let me tell you something, Andrew Warren is a fraud. Did you get that? I’ve never been good at sugarcoating anything. He’s a fraud. He has misled the people of Hillsborough County."

Dugan gave the aftermath of the 2020 riots in East Tampa as an example. In the weeks after, 67 arrests were made. A few weeks later, Dugan said Warren gave a misleading press conference.

He said there were no acts of violence, no property damage. He must’ve not read the police reports," Dugan said, adding there were photos of damage to police patrol vehicles. "Where I come from, you’re lying. I’m not elected. I was appointed. I’m here because I believe in keeping this community safe."

Dugan went on to say that Warren promised to expunge those arrests.

"He does not have the authority," Dugan explained. "How would you like to be one of those 67 people who have been arrested and you think you’ve been expunged. Not a single arrest has been expunged. He has misled our community.

In the meantime, DeSantis appointed Hillsborough County Judge Susan Lopez to serve as acting state attorney during Warren's suspension.

Lopez was appointed by the governor to serve as a Hillsborough County judge in 2021. She previously served as the Assistant State Attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit.

"I have the utmost respect for our state laws and I understand the important role that the State Attorney plays in ensuring the safety of our community and the enforcement of our laws," Lopez said in a statement. "I want to thank the Governor for placing his trust in me, and I promise that I will faithfully execute the duties of this office."

Under the state constitution, DeSantis has the authority to suspend state officials "for reasons of misfeasance, malfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony," according to the news release from the governor's office.

In 2020, 369,129 Hillsborough County voters cast their ballot for Warren, which made up 53.4 percent of the turnout.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running for governor, released the following statement:

"This is a politically motivated attack on a universally respected State Attorney democratically elected to exercise prosecutorial discretion. Ron DeSantis is a pathetic bully. He’s doing this because he wants to be dictator, not a governor of Florida. That’s not how this works, though. This will backfire. We just saw it in Kansas. Florida is a pro-choice, pro-democracy state. If this stands, the people of Florida will put an end to it in November."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.