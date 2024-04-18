Expand / Collapse search

Florida teacher accused of exposing self through Disney hotel window to pool guests

By Aurielle Eady
Updated  April 18, 2024 1:42pm EDT
BAY LAKE, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he was caught naked and exposing himself to guests at a Disney hotel, according to an arrest affidavit.

Christopher Allen-Black, 53, of Saint Augustine, was arrested in late February on a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

Guests at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort's pool saw him inappropriately touching himself from the hotel's second-floor window and told the staff. The report states a victim added that Allen-Black was a school teacher and "felt unsafe" for families or children that may be visiting Walt Disney World.

Christopher-Allen-Black.jpg

Christopher Allen Black (Photo via Orange County Corrections Department)

FOX 35 News contacted the Duval County Public Schools who confirmed Allen-Black is a math teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville and has since been reassigned to duties without student contact.

In a message to parents, Principal Tina Wilson said other math teachers would take over his classes. 

At this time, it is unknown what recently prompted Allen-Black's removal from the classroom.