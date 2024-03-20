Florida teacher used students' yearbook photos to make AI-generated child erotica, deputies say

article

A third grade teacher in Florida has found himself behind bars after he allegedly used an AI program to generate child erotica using students' yearbook photos, according to deputies.

Steven Houser, a 67-year-old science teacher at Beacon Christian Academy, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of child pornography, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a tip which yielded an investigation into the New Port Richey resident that revealed he was allegedly in possession of two photos and three videos featuring child porn. This footage did not feature any students at the school he teaches at, deputies said.

Houser, however, also possessed child erotica that was generated using an AI computer program using the yearbook photos of three students, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said. Houser admitting to generating these photos, according to deputies.

No other victims have been identified at this time, but the Pasco Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who believes they might be one. Contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report a tip onine at PascoSheriff.com/tips.