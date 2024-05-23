Florida teen accused of stealing dozens of weapons of from Flagler County gun store

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida teenager has been arrested following a two-month investigation into a burglary at a gun shop in Bunnell.

Deputies responded to reports of a break-in and theft at Pioneer Guns & Ammo on March 27. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, surveillance footage showed a person breaking a glass door, entering the store, and stealing multiple firearms.

Deputies apprehended the 16-year-old Palm Coast boy on charges of armed burglary and grand theft over $20,000.

Detectives said they identified a suspect's vehicle and recovered blood at the scene. They were then able to identify the teenager as a person of interest.

During the investigation, the teen's mother found and turned in a bag containing 34 of the 37 stolen firearms, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said further evidence, including text messages from the teen's cell phone and DNA matching, confirmed his involvement.

"Our teams worked hard to recover these guns before they could be used in violent crimes," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "This young man made a very bad decision, and I hope he is held accountable as an adult due to the serious nature of his crime."

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.