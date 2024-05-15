Teen driver drags, kills man collecting garbage at Seminole County apartment complex, FHP says

Stream FOX 35 News

An Altamonte Springs man is dead after he was struck by an SUV being driven by a teenager at an apartment complex Tuesday night, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Jordan Stuart Circle and Hunter Lake Way in Seminole County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 57-year-old man was standing near his pickup truck and collecting garbage at the apartment complex when a 17-year-old Maitland boy failed to see him and crashed into him.



The teen subsequently collided with the pickup truck and then continued south on Jordan Stuart Circle. He then made a left on the road and traveled north before parking.

FHP said the man, who was pinned underneath the teen's vehicle, had been dragged until the teen parked. He died at the scene.

The teen was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.