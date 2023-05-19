Florida teen who left Volusia Co. father paralyzed, dead in birthday party shooting sentenced to prison

article

A Florida teen who shot an Edgewater father who was hosting a birthday party for his children and their friends in 2019 has been sentenced to prison, the State Attorney's Office said.

James Powell was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a shooting that left an 45-year-old Joel Tatro paralyzed and later dead after being denied entry to a birthday party.

On February 17, 2019, Powell, who was 15 years old at the time, arrived with a group of boys at Tatro's home where he was hosting the party. Powell became confrontational when partygoers and the homeowner told the group they were not invited and had to leave.

According to the state attorney's office, Powell shoved Tatro and threatened his life before pulling out a gun and shooting him in the neck from a close distance.

Tatro was paralyzed from the neck down and eventually died from his injuries in 2022.

Powell was found guilty of second-degree murder in a trial in early 2023.