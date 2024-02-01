I-4 road rage shooting: Suspect sought in shooting of 2 men in Volusia County

Two men who were shot while traveling on Interstate 4 are expected to recover, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP spokesperson Migdalisis Garcia said troopers are looking for the public’s help with the case. The single shot was fired around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, near mile mark 112 and Saxon Blvd. in Deltona.

The 61-year-old driver called 911 after being shot in the face. The recording paints a dramatic scene.

Dispatch: "911, what is the address of your emergency?"

Caller: "I don’t know, but I’ve just been shot. I’m on the side of the road. A driver shot me in the face. I need help immediately. I’m … on Interstate 4. Please hurry, I’ve been shot in the face."

According to the caller, another driver came up behind him, flashing their brights.

Caller: "I didn’t get out of his way fast enough. I moved over and pulled up beside him, and he shot through my window and hit me in my face and kept on going."

Dispatch: "Was it like a road rage incident? Do you know the person?"

Caller: "No, no… I don’t know… we was just going fast, and he just come up behind me and I moved around him. I just heard a big kaboom, and I seen blood go everywhere."

The caller said his 19-year-old passenger was in the passenger seat. Both were hit by the bullet and taken to hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

"It's ridiculous, and it's sad for everyone involved," said FHP Trooper Migdalisis Gacia.

Garcia said the shooter was behind the victims when they flashed their high beams. The bullet was fired after the suspect switched lanes to allow the other vehicle to pass.

The driver was hit in the chin, and the passenger was hit in the forehead.

FHP said the shooter’s vehicle was either an SUV or a pick-up truck. The vehicle was dark-colored.

If you have additional information, you’re asked to reach out to FHP at 407-737- 2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).



