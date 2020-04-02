Florida troopers see hike in speeders with fewer cars on roadways

With Orange and Osceola Counties both already under stay-at-home orders, there has been little to no traffic on Interstate 4, the Florida Turnpike and other expressways. With fewer cars to slow drivers down, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has seen a big uptick in the number of folks speeding.

“For about a week now since people are supposed to be home here in Orange County and Osceola County, we are continuing to see people out that don’t have a valid reason to be out and the speeds are way up,” FHP Lt. Kim Montes told FOX 35 News.

She said the driving has been so bad, several drivers calling Florida Highway Patrol to complain.

“The speeding problem has gotten out of control,” Lt. Montes said.

FHP is cracking down. Thursday morning, several troopers on motorcycle did an enforcement detail along State Road 408 in Orlando.

“Some of them are going 30, 40, 50 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. We’ve caught several people doing 100 on I-4,” Lt. Montes said.

During this detail, troopers issued 26 tickets on Thusday morning -- 22 were for speed violations. Lt. Montes said each one was going more than 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. That requires a mandatory appearance before a judge.

“We had another one that was 91 in a 55 and he didn’t even have a driver’s license,” Lt. Montes said.

One trooper wrote a ticket to a driver Saturday afternoon for going 112 mph in a 65 mph zone, 47mph over the speed limit.

“It’s a public safety issue. With those open roads it is easier to get distracted. Bottom line is you’re putting yourselves and others at risk,” Lt. Montes said.

She said drivers should expect more special details, making it clear even during the COVID-19 pandemic, troopers will pull you over if you break the law.