Florida utility companies preparing for Hurricane Ian power outages

Florida’s two largest electric utilities have some 22,000 workers ready to address anticipated power outages as massive Hurricane Ian takes aim at the state.

Workers for smaller utilities also are on standby, as winds, rain and flooding are expected to start Tuesday in the Florida Keys and then quickly move up the Gulf Coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the storm, which could make landfall Thursday, will knock out power in parts of the state.

"That’s something that people should expect," DeSantis said. "And depending on the severity of the storm, you know, those power outages can be lengthy and may not just be one day where you're out of power."

Attorney General Ashley Moody, who grew up in Plant City and continues to live in the Tampa Bay region, added, "This could be the storm that we have all feared,"

Duke Energy Florida has about 9,000 workers from Florida and other states on standby, including line workers, vegetation-management crews and damage assessors. Resources are coming from Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey and Delaware, Duke spokeswoman Ana Gibbs said in an email.

"Our meteorologists are continuing to track the storm, and we will continue to make adjustments to those resources as the storm approaches," Gibbs said.

Orlando Utilities Commission crews are also getting a jump start on preparing for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Aware of supply chain issues last fall, OUC ordered plenty of supplies they’ll need ahead of time to go out and restore power.

"The biggest thing we want to emphasize with our customers and also the community is safety comes first. We will not send them out until the storm passes completely. And we know that it could be a long storm, coming in tomorrow and possibly lasting as long as Friday," OUC Spokeswoman Michelle Lynch said.

These technicians will be working 16-hour days to assess damage and attempt to get the power back on.

Since safety is a priority, OUC is asking you to be patient. Winds are expected to be forceful and you should not expect to see crews jump into action until wind gusts dip below 35 miles per hour.

Lynch tells FOX 35 News' Marlisa Goldsmith nearly 100 line technicians are already here. OUC is bringing in 100 before the storm and another 400 techs will arrive after the storm.

"The first places that we are going to restore will be your 911 centers, your hospitals, fire and police and then we’ll start looking at different areas of town. Where can we get the most people back in power the fastest and the safest way possible," Lynch added.

RELATED: Hurricane Ian strengthens into major Category 3 storm: When will it make landfall in Florida?

Meanwhile, Florida Power & Light tweeted Monday that "we are mobilizing and pre-positioning our restoration workforce of 13,000 men and women for rapid restoration at locations across the state."

Tampa Electric Co. and smaller utilities, such as electric cooperatives, also serve areas that could get hit by the storm.

"The manpower is there. The urgency will be there as well," DeSantis said. "But just prepare yourself that a storm of this magnitude is going to take power out."

Duke and FPL said system upgrades are expected to help in restoring power.

"While no energy grid is hurricane-proof, since the historic 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, FPL has made significant investments to build a stronger, smarter, more storm-resilient energy grid to deliver electricity our customers can count on in good weather and bad," FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy said in a prepared statement. "We also proactively clear tree branches, palm fronds and other vegetation from thousands of miles of power lines every year. These investments have benefited customers during past storms, significantly speeding restoration efforts."

RELATED: Florida evacuation zones and routes: How to find your evacuation zone ahead of Hurricane Ian

FPL has more than 5.7 million customers, with its territory including parts of coastal Southwest Florida. Duke has an estimated 1.7 million customers, mostly in Central Florida and closer to the northern Gulf Coast.

A Duke news release said the company has invested in grid automation and "self-healing technology" that can detect and reroute power to reduce the number of customers affected by outages, "similar to GPS rerouting traffic around an accident."

Last year, the state Public Service Commission signed off on about $385 million in costs to customers of FPL, Duke and Tampa Electric Co. for projects aimed at upgrading electric systems to better withstand storms.

The approval came two years after the Legislature passed a measure that created a new avenue for utilities to recoup "storm protection" costs outside of base electric rates. Additional proposals are pending before the commission.

State Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said that while phone companies also have crews on standby, people should have alternative communication plans.

"During previous hurricanes, cell phone towers went down, keeping individuals from being able to call or message loved ones," Guthrie said.