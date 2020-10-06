Florida voter registration deadline extended after website crashes

article

Florida is extending its voter registration deadline after the state's website prevented some people from registering on Monday, which was the original deadline.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee issued to the directive. They extended the deadline to Tuesday, October 6th. Those who register before midnight will be able to participate in the November 3rd General Election.

“This morning I met with Governor DeSantis to brief him on the status of the online voter registration system and the difficulties we encountered last night due to unprecedented volume and traffic to our website. We are working with local Supervisors of Elections and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to ensure that all eligible registrants have the ability submit a voter registration application by 7:00 p.m. this evening,” said Secretary Laurel M. Lee.

She also said that “during the last few hours, the RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov website was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour. We will work with our state and federal law-enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process.”

RELATED: How vote-by-mail works in Florida

To register, visit the Florida Department of State website.

Advertisement

To be eligible to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America;

Be a legal resident of Florida;

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered;

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote;

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored; and,

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.

To submit an application, you will need:

A Florida driver license or a Florida identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

The issued date of your choice of identification.

The last four digits of your social security number.

Applications can also be accepted through:

County Supervisors of Elections Offices

Local Tax Collector’s Offices

Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ Driver’s License Offices

Paper applications postmarked by today, October 6, 2020

Those with further questions should contact the Division of Elections’ Voter Assistance Hotline at 1.866.308.6739.

FOX 35 VOTER'S GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including polling locations, early voting dates, and what is on the ballot

On Monday, the day of the original voter registration deadline in Florida, the state said that the website experience problems, despite having its capacity on Monday. Users said that the website was slow or unreachable for large stretches of time.

With just six hours before Florida’s registration deadline, registertovoteflorida.gov was reportedly down because of high volume for about fifteen minutes.

State officials said that they have a web team checking into exactly why the issues occurred. They said that the early indications are because of an overloaded web server.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest updates on the 2020 election.