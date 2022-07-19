The first votes of the 2022 primary elections have been cast, with 684 vote-by-mail ballots returned to 41 county elections offices, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Nearly one-third of the ballots, 217, were returned in Okaloosa County.

Midterm elections in Florida: Key dates and changes to voting in 2022

Next highest was Duval County with 76 ballots.

An initial batch of vote-by-mail ballots went to people overseas and in the military.

From 2020: Electoral workers are seen during the vote-by-mail ballot scanning process at the Miami-Dade County Election Department in Miami, Florida on November 3, 2020. - The US started voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Dona Expand

MORE: Economy is top issue among Floridians ahead of midterm elections, survey says

Of the ballots returned as of Monday for the Aug. 23 primaries, registered Republicans had submitted 315, while Democrats had submitted 237.

RELATED: More than 1 million voters switched to Republican Party over the last year

Voters without party affiliation had returned 114, while 18 have come from people registered with third parties.

Florida vote-by-mail requests, by party:

Of the vote-by-mail ballots requested but not yet returned:

844,279 went to Democrats

666,216 to Republicans

388,233 to unaffiliated voters

and 32,084 to people registered with third parties.

The deadline for voting in the primaries or changing party affiliation is July 25.

In-person early voting will run from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20 in most counties.