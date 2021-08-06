Florida wildlife officials search for suspect after tortoise's shell painted pink

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are looking for the person who painted a tortoise's shell pink.

Officials say a second tortoise was also reported to have been painted but has not yet been found.

Officials said they are looking for tips into who may have harmed these creatures, saying it's illegal to handle the animals that way.

Plus, they said painting the animals' shells can cause respiratory problems, allow toxic chemicals into their bloodstream and can make them more visible to predators.

The one tortoise was found in the St. Lucie County area.

Photo courtesy of Port St. Lucie Animal Control

If you have any information about who may have painted the tortoises, you're asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or send a message to Tip@MyFWC.com.

Wildlife officials say if you spot any animal with visible harm done to them, do not attempt to handle them yourself.

They ask that you call the number above or send a message to the listed email address.