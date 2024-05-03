Florida woman, 26, killed when car goes airborne after being struck by speeding car: police

Stream FOX 35 News

An Ormond Beach woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a crash with a speeding car, according to police.

Authorities identified the victim as Mary Pezza, 26.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police and fire and rescue crews responded to a major crash on SR A1A between Harvard Drive and Milsap Road in Ormond Beach.

Officers learned that a Honda Accord being driven by Wyatt Dickerson, 26, of Daytona Beach, was speeding northbound on SR A1A as it approached the Kia Pezza was traveling in. As a result, the Honda crashed into the Kia, sending the Kia airborne and into the southbound lanes.

Pezza died of her injuries. The driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. Dickerson was not hurt.

FOX 35 News obtained the crash report and learned that Dickerson may have suffered a seizure, blackout or epilepsy at the time of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Ormond Beach Police Department Traffic Unit at 386-677-0731.