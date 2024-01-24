Florida woman arrested after leads FHP trooper high-speed chase at 100 mph

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has arrested a woman after a wild chase through parts of Seminole and Orange counties. Racing at speeds over a hundred miles per hour, the chase left a trooper injured.

FHP said it all started when Trooper D. Flores saw the suspect, Latoya Bedford, blow past him on Interstate 4, going more than 100 mph. He hit his lights and sirens and started to chase her down the interstate, following her as she weaved between lanes, cutting in and out of traffic. Bedford exited on Maitland Boulevard.

Bedford blazed east on Maitland Blvd. and got on U.S. Highway 17-92. Trooper Flores was close behind. Then, as she headed down 17-92, Bedford suddenly pulled a U-turn and headed back the other way.

Bedford went back up the ramp to Maitland Blvd. on the ramp, Flores said he saw Bedford throw something out her window. Bedford continued to Maitland Ave, with Flores in hot pursuit. Then, on Maitland Ave., Bedford tried to make another U-turn, and Flores used a PIT maneuver to disable her car. But Bedford hits the gas, crushing the trooper's leg against his door, and took back off.

Eventually, Bedford lost control of her car and crashed into the side of a business on Maitland Avenue. That’s when Bedford finally got out of the car. Bedford told troopers her brakes weren't working.

"The brakes on the car... don't have a brake... I don't have brakes if you look at the brake pedal," she said.

Troopers arrested Bedford and seated her in the back of their car. Charges include reckless driving causing injury, aggravated fleeing, weapons possession, and driving with a suspended license. FHP said Trooper Flores injured his knee but was doing well.