Florida woman kills boyfriend who made tomahawk threat

A Florida woman told authorities that she fatally shot her boyfriend in self-defense on Christmas Eve when he raised a tomahawk over her as she was lying in bed.

Jill Fritch, 59, told deputies that she grabbed a gun and shot Troy Sorrell, 60, late Thursday out of fear that he was going to attack her with the tomahawk.

Fritch previously had an injunction against Sorrell from 2015 until January 2020. Deputies conducted a well-being check at their address in October.

Fritch reported Sorrell was wearing military gear and carrying around a gun. No one was injured in that incident; Fritch told deputies Sorrell was protecting the home and she did not feel threatened by him.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Fritch was not being charged with any crime while the investigation continued.

