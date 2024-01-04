Florida woman slaps, punches her dad, 73, over oxygen machine beeping sound: affidavit

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida woman was taken to jail after she allegedly slapped and punched her 73-year-old dad in the face over his oxygen machine making a beeping sound, according to an arrest affidavit.

Christina Granados, 49, was arrested by Lady Lake police officers on a charge of domestic battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

On Christmas Day, officers responded to a home on Granada Court regarding a battery. When they arrived, they were met by Granados in the driveway.

She reportedly told police that she and her father got into an argument over his oxygen machine and "due to the way her father was speaking to her" she admitted to slapping him in the face, the affidavit stated.

Officers spoke with the father, who said the two were arguing about the oxygen machine making a beeping sound and said Granados punched him in the face.

Granados was taken to the Lake County jail and was released the next day after posting $1,000 bond.