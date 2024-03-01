Florida woman suffers 'traumatic brain injury' after riding Universal Orlando roller coaster, lawsuit alleges

A Florida couple is suing Universal Orlando Resort after one of them reportedly suffered a "traumatic brain injury" after riding a roller coaster at the Universal Studios Florida theme park, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County earlier this week.

Geriann and Richard Clem, a married couple from Broward County, are seeking action against Universal City Development Partners, Ltd., which does business as Universal Orlando Resort, for "personal injuries and damages" in excess of $50,000, the suit states.

On Feb. 11, 2023, Geriann stated she rode the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster. During her ride, she alleges her "head shook violently and slammed into her seat's headrest throughout the duration of the ride," the lawsuit states.

Visitors ride the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios theme park on the first day of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, on June 5, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Expand

According to Universal Orlando's website, that coaster takes guests on a climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle before tackling a "ferocious drop". The ride travels at top speeds of 65 mph.

The lawsuit states the ride also reaches heights of 167 feet and has twists, turns, drops and flips. The suit alleges the coaster did not provide its riders with any head restraints.

MORE HEADLINES:

The lawsuit claims the theme park "failed to warn" Geriann that her head would be shaken and slammed against the headrest and that the park's warning signs posted outside the ride were "inadequate."

Park guests wearing protective masks sit on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster at the Universal Studios theme park in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Friday, June 5, 2020. Universal Orlando began a phased reopening, becoming the first of the major them Expand

Geriann suffered "severe and permanent personal injuries" as a result of the ride, including a brain injury, physical impairment and mental anguish, the suit states.

The couple is demanding a jury trial.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Universal Orlando Resort for comment on the lawsuit.

Read the lawsuit in its entirety below: