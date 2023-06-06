Florida woman who deputies say shot neighbor through front door arrested

A Florida woman who deputies said shot a neighbor through the front door of her Ocala-area apartment, killing that woman, has been arrested, according to authorities.

Susan Lorincz was taken into custody late Tuesday evening and was being processed by the sheriff's office just before 10 p.m., according to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Ajika "AJ" Owens, a mother of four, went to her neighbor's house on Friday, June 2, to confront her over allegations that she threw a skate and possibly an iPad at Owens' children amid a years-long "neighborhood feud," Sheriff Billy Woods said. During that confrontation, Lorincz shot through her closed door, striking Owens, who later died at the hospital.

"The whole time, we had only one side of the story. We know that she shot through the door, of course. On her side of the story, she made claims that her life was being threatened," Sheriff Woods told FOX 35 News.

Sheriff Woods said his investigators had to determine whether the shooting was a case of self-defense as protected under Florida's Stand Your Ground law. The sheriff said detectives gathered evidence and statements through interviews with all parties involved, including Owens' four children. Owens' family said her nine-year-old son was standing next to his mother when she was shot.

The sheriff said his investigators chose not to put the children through lengthy questioning on the day of the shooting but waited until Monday morning when trained counselors could speak with them.

"And we got a bigger picture, the full picture. And my detectives wanted to make sure that we closed all the loopholes, so she would not have the defense of using the 'Stand Your Ground' law, and this is not stand your ground," the sheriff said in an exclusive interview with FOX 35 News. "Let me make that clear – this was not stand your ground. It was an unjustified shooting."

Owens' family said prior to the shooting, Lorincz told the kids to "get off her land" and used racial slurs against them. The lawyers representing the family, renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Anthony D. Thomas released a statement following the arrest of Lorincz.

"While we are relieved that the woman apparently responsible for the tragic killing of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens has been arrested, we are no less concerned that accountability has taken this long because archaic laws like Stand Your Ground exist," they wrote. "What does it say when a person can shoot and kill an unarmed mother in the presence of her young children, and not be immediately taken into custody, questioned, and charged?"

Lorincz is charged with manslaughter with a firearm and culpable negligence. Sheriff Woods said the culpable negligence stems from the fact that children were present during the commission of a crime. Additionally, Lorincz is charged with assault and battery on Owens' children related to the alleged altercation that happened before the shooting.

‘She had no weapon’: Mother of Ajika Owens remembers daughter

Florida deputies were called to the neighborhood where the shooting occurred at least a half-dozen times over the last two years for various complaints between the two neighbors.

Newly-released documents show that deputies responded to the neighborhood for various disputes dating back to 2021.

In one case February 2022, the neighbor called 911 to file a complaint against Owens' because a dog was on her property. The neighbor told deputies that she and Owens got into an argument and Owens allegedly threw a "no trespassing" sign at her.

Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens [Credit: Family handout]

Owens told the deputy that the confrontation was not physical and that she threw the sign as she walked away, but it did not hit the neighbor. The deputy noted in his report that there was no visible injury to the neighbor.

In April 2023, the neighbor called 911 to file a report that Owens had opened her mailbox multiple times over several days. The neighbor told the deputy that she was not missing mail but that she needed a police report in order to file a complaint with the U.S. Postal Service Officer of the Inspector General.

Sheriff Woods said it appears that there had been a years-long squabble between the two, referring to it as a "neighborhood feud."

"I wish our shooter would have called us instead of taking action into her own hands. I wish Mrs. Owens would have called in the hopes we could've never gotten to the point at which we are here today," Sheriff Woods told reporters at a recent press conference.

He vowed to use all of his department's resources to investigate the case.