Florida woman wins $2M from $10 scratch-off ticket she bought at Publix

There's another millionaire in Florida!

A 62-year-old Pinellas Park woman bought a $10 scratch-off ticket from Publix -- and won $2,000,000!

Florida Lottery officials say Jadwiga Miedzianowska won the top prize from the new 100X Scratch-Off game. She bought the ticket at the Publix at 7880 113th St. in Seminole.

Miedzianowska chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.00. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game launched in January. It gives players the opportunity to multiply the prize shown by up to 100 times!

A Jacksonville man recently won $2,000,000 after playing the CASHWORD Scratch-Off game.