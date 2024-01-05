3 killed, 2 hurt in Florida wrong-way crash, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News

Three people were killed, and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. at State Road 40 and State Road 11.

A 55-year-old Orlando woman was reportedly driving in the wrong direction in the westbound lane of State Road 40 when her car struck an SUV head-on, FHP said in a news release. She died at the scene.

The SUV's driver – a 51-year-old North Carolina woman and a passenger – a 74-year-old New York woman were also killed. The SUV's two other passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.