3 killed, 2 hurt in Florida wrong-way crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were killed, and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. at State Road 40 and State Road 11.
A 55-year-old Orlando woman was reportedly driving in the wrong direction in the westbound lane of State Road 40 when her car struck an SUV head-on, FHP said in a news release. She died at the scene.
The SUV's driver – a 51-year-old North Carolina woman and a passenger – a 74-year-old New York woman were also killed. The SUV's two other passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.