Florida's weekly COVID-19 death toll climbs by 217

article

Florida has added more than 200 deaths and 11,000 cases of COVID-19, as 57 percent of people ages 12 and older have been vaccinated, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 37,772 Florida residents had died of COVID-19, an increase of 217 from a week earlier.

Meanwhile, 2,321,929 residents had tested positive for the virus, up 11,048 from the previous week.

The report also shows that 57 percent of people ages 12 and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

In all, 9,212,289 people were considered fully vaccinated, while 1,621,232 had received first doses in two-dose series.