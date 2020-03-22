Floridians head to drive-in theaters amid the coronavirus outbreak

article

Some Floridians are finding refuge at one of the last places in town still open: a drive-in movie theater.

In fact, Epic Theaters of West Volusia has opened a drive-in for families to enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles. For the week of March 22 through 26, they will show Sonic the Hedgehog at 8 p.m. and Bloodshot at 10:45 p.m. for $20 per car. All tickets must be purchased in advance on their website. Only 100 tickets will be allowed per show.

Then, in Ruskin, business was as usual at the Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre.

One guest told FOX 13 News that "we're really excited to be here tonight. We haven't been to the drive-in in a long time, and we thought it would be a good way to get out and do something but not be around a whole lot of people."

As a precaution, owners restrict the concession area to just 12 people at a time. They also have hand sanitizer and cleaning products on hand.

Another guest said that "everyone is kind of stuck in their homes so at least this gives them an out to be able and come out and mingle and everything and not have to worry about this COVID-19."

As of Sunday morning, there are 830 total positive coronavirus cases in Florida. Of those, 768 are Florida residents and 62 are non-Florida residents isolated in Florida.

