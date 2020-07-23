Floridians worry as $600 federal boost sets to expire

A federal program that has given people who are unemployed a weekly boost is set to expire.

For Timothy James, he said an extra $600 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on top of his state unemployment is significant. His journey getting to the month was not an easy one.

“A real weight lifted off my should to see that money come in,” he said.

The Lake County resident waited 15 weeks before the state paid him. He said he hopes lawmakers extend the federal payment.

“Hope they make it happen quickly cause people can’t wait,” he said.

RELATED: Who is eligible for a second stimulus check and for how much money?

Advertisement

William Morales faced a similar situation. He was laid off from his job in the hard-hit tourism industry. The father of three just got his benefits two weeks ago.

He said the $600 gave him a weekly cash flow to keep up with his bills. He said without it, it will be difficult.

“It’s gonna be super hard. I don’t know how to explain it. I don't know how I’m going to live,” he said.

Like James, he’s hoping lawmakers work something out.

“I don’t want money to spend somewhere else to go. I just want help to pay my bills until I go back to work,” he said.