Flu activity in Central Florida increases, health officials report

There has been an increase in flu activity in Central Florida, health officials reported.

The Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) said that a recent Florida Flu Review revealed that there has been an increase in the level of flu activity in Central Florida.

They said that the report showed flu numbers above observed levels for this time of year when compared to the two previous flu seasons. Influenza activity in Orange County has officially moved up from 'mild' to 'moderate' activity levels.

DOH-Orange County said that residents should take steps now to prevent getting the flu. They recommended:

Get the flu shot if you have not already.

Practice good hygiene by properly and frequently washing your hands.

Clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces in your home, school, or office.

Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow. Avoid touching your face.

If you are sick, stay home to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

Visit FluFreeFlorida.com for more information.