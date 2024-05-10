Former Florida physical education teacher gets decades in prison on child abuse charges

A former Volusia County schools high school physical education teacher was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse charges.

A judge sentenced Arin Hankerd, 44, of Ormond Beach, a former employee at Atlantic High School and Mainland High School, to 21 years in prison, followed by 30 years of probation, and ordered he be designated a sexual predator. Hankerd was accused of having inappropriate relationships with two students, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, in separate criminal cases.

Both victims appeared in court Friday. One attended the sentencing in person, while the other provided a victim impact statement via Zoom.

"He says whatever he can to make you feel special and seen and heard. He’s a master manipulator," the victim said. "I felt ashamed and didn’t want anyone to know what happened in fear of being blamed, judged, or honestly just ignored, so I stayed silent."

She said she's had lasting impacts due to the abuse.

"Being so young and experiencing something like this sticks with you whether you want it to or not."

Hankerd read a statement to the judge in court. He apologized to his victims, their families, and his own family. He told the judge that his children had to change their last names to disassociate from him.

"I can only imagine the whirlwind of pain, fear, and anger churned up due to my mistakes," Hankerd said. "As a parent myself, I feel crippled by shame and regret when I think about how you must feel."

Hankerd's defense team asked the judge for a reduced sentence, claiming Hankerd was bipolar.

The judge said although his mental health condition may have exacerbated things, it wasn’t the source or cause of his actions.

"The state called it ‘grooming.’ I would agree," said Judge Foxman. "It’s not prepubescent, and it’s not forcing, but given the age and vulnerability, it’s manipulation."

As FOX 35 previously reported, according to those districts and his personnel file, Hankerd received multiple written reprimands for his alleged behavior.

Hankerd was initially arrested in February 2023. He was arrested again in May 2024 after a second victim came forward, and additional charges were filed.

Last year, FOX 35 spoke with Sara Castillo last year, who said she pulled her daughter out of school because of Hankerd.

"He started calling her pet names, and it kind of escalated to him trying to touch her," said Castillo.

Port Orange Police told FOX 35 that they received various reports from 30 different people after Hankerd's initial arrest. Four claim to have been victimized by him.