Former NCIS special agent weighs in on Michelle Parker cold case

The Orlando Police Department continues to search for a woman, nearly 12 years after she went missing.

Michelle Parker, 33, was last seen dropping off the two children she shared with her ex-fiancé, Dale Smith Jr., and his house on November 17, 2011. Detectives later found her car ditched in a parking lot and her iPhone in a lake.

Orlando police detectives on Wednesday searched the property of Dale Smith Sr., off Rose Blvd., looking for her remains under a concrete slab, but said they didn’t find anything.

.Joe Kennedy, a former special agent for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) said cold cases can be a roller coaster for families.

"A lot of times, you don't hear about cold cases until you know a break has been made in the case. So everybody's anticipating," Kennedy said. "Then, you know, it's kind of like only to then be let down."

Kennedy said only about one in 100 cold cases are actually successful with a prosecution. He said there are only three ways to solve a homicide. You have to have physical evidence, witnesses, or a confession. A majority of the time, the suspect confesses.

"A lot of people would be surprised to know that only about 15% of homicides are solved with physical evidence. About 35% of homicides are solved with witnesses," Kennedy added.

Dale Smith Jr., Parker's ex-fiancee has not cooperated with law enforcement. Kennedy said that shows red flags.

"Red flags immediately go up. Well, why are they not cooperating? Wouldn't you think you would want to find this person? Wouldn't you think you would want to assist the police?"

Even though Wednesday's search ended up not being as promising, it was still effective.

"We have to keep the element of surprise. I mean now, if the offender, if nothing was found substantive today now the offender knows we're still looking."

A $200,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case or if Michelle Parker is found. Call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).