Former wrestler who lost daughter to drunk driver slams WWE Hall of Famer's DUI charge

A former professional wrestler is speaking out against drunk driving following the arrest of Tammy Sytch and calling for the WWE Hall of Famer to lose her title.

Bill DeMott, known in the ring as Hugh Morrus, is calling on the WWE to strip WWE Hall of Famer, Tammy "Sunny" Sytch of her title.

Sytch was arrested over the weekend. She's accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a 75-year-old Daytona Beach man.

"DUI, Manslaughter means you don’t get a pedestal," said DeMott. "It’s time we set the parameters for what’s right and wrong."

DeMott unfortunately knows this too well. His daughter, Keri Anne DeMott, was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2015. Following her passing he started the Keri Anne DeMott Foundation where he speaks at schools and educates the community to stop drunk driving.



"I always said I knew she was going to change the world," said Bill DeMott. "I’m her dad. I have to make sure she’s going to do what she set out to do."

His daughter was just two months shy of graduating from the University of Central Florida when she was killed.



"I’d like to think she’s proud of what we’re doing," said DeMott. "Yeah. Everywhere we go, we go together, and she is, she’s changing the world."



DeMott hopes to continue his mission to bring awareness to the problem, and push for harder penalties, which he hopes will prevent more deaths.

"Every day I’m speaking, in front of hundreds of students, or hundreds of law enforcement," said DeMott. "I relive it every day, but I feel like if I relive it, maybe someone else doesn’t have to."



Sytch bonded out of jail on Saturday, but prosecutors want her back behind bars. A judge is now considering a motion by the state to revoke her bond. She has a bond hearing set for Friday at 10 a.m.