Fort Lauderdale shooting leaves 5 hurt, including 2 young people, police say

A shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Wednesday evening left five victims with injuries, including two juveniles and three adults, police said.

Fort Lauderdale police said the shooting started shortly before 9 p.m. after an argument escalated between two groups of people in the courtyard of the complex, located at Northwest 29th Avenue and 19th Street, WSVN reported.

"At approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, at this apartment complex … we had a group of people gathered in the courtyard. A second group of people confronted them," FLPD Chief Patrick Lynn said. "As a result, gunfire ensued."

The five victims suffered various injuries and were all transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police said one of the adults was being treated for life-threatening injuries while the other four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police investigating after five people, including two young people were shot at an Fort Lauderdale, Florida apartment complex. (Credit: WSVN)

It was not immediately clear if all the injuries were gun related. Police did not release the ages or identities of the victims.

A woman who witnessed the shooting told WSVN that one of the victims, who she identified as her "friend’s son," was shot in the leg.

"When I ran out, it was just – everybody was running all over, and then, a couple of guys, like two of them, were running from around the corner, and they were like, ‘I’m shot, I’m shot,'" the woman, who asked not to be identified, told WSVN.

She continued: "The guy, he had blood all over, so I ran to the side of one of them because that’s my friend’s son, and he was shot in his legs, so we just put pressure on his leg and started calling the paramedics."

The unidentified woman said she saw two other victims, one was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the arm and chest.

Police chief Lynn said the shooting remains under investigation and investigators are "actively pursuing all investigate leads."

Any with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously and can result in a cash reward.