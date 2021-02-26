FOX 35 goes one-on-one with Lt. Gov. Nuñez on vaccine roll out

Seniors still struggling to get the vaccine and the next group on the priority list -- those are just some of the topics FOX 35 News covered in a one-on-one interview with Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

"As we see more resources allocated to Florida – potentially Johnson & Johnson coming online as early as next week – we’re excited to be able to start to broaden the reach and make sure as many Floridians get vaccinated as possible," Nuñez said.

Nuñez was in Orlando Friday for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) but agreed to talk with us about the vaccine rollout.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said teachers and law enforcement officers over the age of 50 may be next in line for the shot but is the state hoping to reach a certain percentage of seniors before taking that next step?

"I don’t know that there’s a specific threshold or percentage but we certainly understand that the demand especially in the senior population is starting to reduce in terms of the pace – the frenetic pace at the beginning," Nuñez said.

But some Central Florida seniors have been contacting FOX 35 News about how they can’t get an appointment anywhere.

"I get a lot of calls too and I get a lot of individuals looking for guidance on where they can sign up," Nuñez explained.

She said she recently jumped onto the CVS website and found plenty of appointments available. She says access will keep getting easier.

"I think as we continue to roll out our very deep and wide partnerships that we have with retail pharmacies, with county health departments, with hospitals, with churches…I think you’re going to see a lot more seniors able to get access to the vaccine," Nuñez said.

