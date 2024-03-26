Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after struck by ship; vehicles sent into water

A portion of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship early Tuesday morning, sending several vehicles into the water, authorities say. Rescuers were searching for at least 20 people who fell into the Patapsco River below after the large vessel apparently hit one of the supports of the bridge, causing the roadway above to break apart.

"This is a dire emergency," Baltimore Fire Department director of communications Kevin Cartwright told the Associated Press. "Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people." He called the collapse a "developing mass casualty event."

Cartwright told the AP that agencies began receiving 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Cartwright identified the ship as the "Dali." According to Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder, a ship by that name was headed from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Maryland Transportation Authority reported that all lanes of the bridge were closed and traffic was being detoured.

"I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg posted on X Tuesday. "Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. posted on X that they were responding to the scene.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977.

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship struck it, sending vehicles into water (StreamTime Live / YouTube)

