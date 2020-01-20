Freeze watches, warnings in effect as arctic air enters Central Florida

Well, arctic air is funneling into Florida and this means that the coldest temps of the winter so far will be moving in for a couple of days.

Freeze watches are up for Alachua, Marion, Sumter and Citrus counties. A freeze warning is in effect for Levy County. This means temperatures late tonight, early Tuesday morning could get down to 32 degrees -- freezing -- for a short period of time.

Despite full sunshine this afternoon, expect gusty winds and highs struggling to make 60 this afternoon. It will certainly be quite cool all across the FOX 35 viewing area. Areas near Gainesville and Ocala will struggle to break the mid-50s, even though skies up that way will also feature ample sunshine.

As the sun goes down this evening, temperatures will go with it. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and winds will remain a little breezy. 30s and 40s will be the norm as we rise up Tuesday morning, making things a little brisk for the kids heading out to the bus stops for sure. It's at this time that the current freeze watch could get upgraded to a freeze warning. Notice those lower 30s across Alachua and Marion Counties.

Advertisement

The coldest air through the whole event will arrive by Wednesday morning. For many locations, it will be the coldest levels so far this winter in Central Florida. North Central Florida will likely see lows in the 20s and active freeze warnings are expected during this time.

Warmer weather is not expected again until about the end of next week.

Get the latest on the cool temperatures, the latest freeze warnings and watches, and more by downloading the FOX 35 Weather App.