Game Day: Good Day Orlando kicks off Super Bowl LIV with tailgating, live coverage from Miami, and more

ORLANDO, Fla. - Good Day Orlando kicked off Super Bowl Sunday this morning with coverage from Miami, a kickoff tailgate party, puppy games, tailgate recipes, and more.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch Game Day on Good Day Orlando

INTERVIEW WITH SUPER BOWL CHAMPION MICHAEL COE

Super Bowl Champion Michael Coe attends Game Day on Good Day Orlando to discuss his previous Super Bowl win.

One-on-one with a Super Bowl Champ

FOOTBALL AND CHEER TEAMS GET EXCITED FOR SUPER BOWL LIV

The Lake Mary Rams Pop Warner Team cheers at Game Day on Good Day Orlando.

The Seminole High School Dazzler Dance Team performs Game Day on Good Day Orlando.

The Drumlines of America performs at Game Day on Good Day Orlando.

A national championship-winning team discusses what it is like to win a game and tonight's Super Bowl LIV.

The East River High School Marching Band performs at Game Day on Good Day Orlando.

FOX 35 LIVE IN MIAMI

FOX 35's David Martin talks with the Mayor of Miami Gardens about the big game tonight.

David Martin attends a tailgating party near the Hard Rock Stadium.

FOX 35's FUR BOWL

The Lake County Animal Shelter visits Game Day on Good Day Orlando with some puppies. Many of these dogs are available to adopt or will be soon.

Some older dogs, also adoptable, compete in the Fur Bowl race.

Visit the Lake County Animal Shelter's website for more information on how to adopt a dog.

GAME DAY RECIPES

Cholo Dogs visits Game Day on Good Day Orlando to give us some Super Bowl recipes.

Molo's Miami Grill, a popular Central Florida food truck, shows us their game day recipes.

The best was saved for last: churros for dessert.

SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE CONTINUES AT 6:30 P.M. TONIGHT

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2.

While this is the 11th Super Bowl for Miami, it is actually the first time in a decade that the game returns to Miami after a stadium renovation costing more than $550 million.

MORE NEWS: Places in Central Florida to watch the Super Bowl

Demi Lovato will open the show with the National Anthem.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will then take the stage during the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. They promise that their performance will pay homage to Latino culture, promising a joint performance that has an empowering message and also one that will remember NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

The Super Bowl will air Sunday, February 2, 2020, on FOX with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.