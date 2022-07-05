Gas prices continue to drop in Florida

article

The average price of a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline in Florida was $4.54 on Tuesday, down a dime from a week earlier and down 22 cents from a month earlier, according to the AAA auto club. Prices went down nationally because fewer people fueled up during the past two weeks.

But AAA said prices could increase again.

"Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a prepared statement. "About 80% of stations (nationally) are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon. But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived."

Florida hit a record average high of $4.89 a gallon on June 13. At this time last year, the average price was $3.01 a gallon.