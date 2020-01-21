'Get your poison out': Deputies make 3 arrests at Florida drug house

article

Deputies have made three arrests at a Flagler County home where narcotics were often sold.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that they executed a search warrant at 5000 Palm Avenue in Bunnell on Friday morning with the assistance of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. They said that the residence in the last year has been reported for a variety of complaints. Deputies have responded to over 50 calls for service there and several undercover operations in the recent months confirmed that narcotics were being sold there.

While searching the home, deputies said that seven adults were located within the residence. Detectives seized Methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, counterfeit currency, cannabis, and various paraphernalia. Three were arrested. They were identified as 24-year-old Gage Watts, 25-year-old Tessa Lilly, and 30-year-old Jessica McBryde. They face a range of charges, including Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cannabis over 20 grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“Two of the adults arrested are frequent fliers to the Green Roof Inn,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Hopefully the courts will deal with them this time and they get the help they need or serious jail time, or else we’ll be keeping an eye on them when they’re back on the streets. Get your poison out of Flagler County!”

Additional charges are reportedly pending and the investigation.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.