Gilchrist County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Gilchrist County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from Gilchrist County Emergency Management here.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet.

School closures

The Gilchrist County School District said schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, including school events and extracurricular activities.

Other closures

We will update this with more information when it becomes available.

Sandbag locations

We will update this with more information when it becomes available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 STORM TEAM APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES