Girl accused in shootout with Volusia County deputies tells judge she wants trial

A 15-year-old girl facing attempted first-degree murder told a Volusia County judge Wednesday she wants to put her fate in the hands of a jury.

Nicole Jackson was in court for an 8:30 a.m. pretrial hearing when she made the announcement.

As her defense team asked for a continuance, she told the judge she was ready to go to trial.

"I think taking a trial is like kind of better than just taking a plea deal or anything, so I kinda think it’s my choice to do that," she said.

Jackson was 14 when she was accused of getting into a shootout with Volusia County deputies. Investigators said she and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home in Enterprise arming themselves with guns.

The state told Jackson a plea offer still sits on the table – it includes 20 years of prison followed by probation. The judge reminded her how a trial could expose her to a life sentence.

"If you were to be convicted as charged you have a possible life exposure which would mean the rest of your natural life would be served in prison. Do you understand that?" the judge asked.

"Yes, your honor," rescinded Jackson.

Jean Bailey is a supporter of Jackson. The DeLand resident said she attends all of Jackson’s hearings. She said she thinks a trial will lead to a better outcome.

"I don’t think any jury will give a 15-year-old child life in prison," she said.

She said she believes the system failed the teen and thinks the focus should be on her mental health.

"It is a mental health issue, and they have not given this girl help," she said.

Her defense team said they are not ready for a trial right now. They told the judge they expect to be ready sometime in the fall, likely in September.