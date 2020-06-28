Global coronavirus infections pass 10M mark, data show

article

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed the 10 million mark early Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, global deaths attributed to the virus approached the 500,000 mark, the university’s Coronavirus Resource Center says on its website.

The United States remained the No. 1 nation in both confirmed infections and deaths, with 2.5 million cases and more than 125,000 fatalities.

A number of states -- including Florida, Texas and Arizona -- set new single-day records for infections Saturday, with Florida reporting 20 percent of all new cases reported in the U.S.

The state's Department of Public Health reported more than 9,600 new cases, surpassing a record high of 9,000 cases set a day earlier.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday signed an executive order imposing limits on some outdoor activities and social gatherings as the state paused its reopening plans because of rising infection numbers.

Arizona reported 3,600 new cases Saturday and was ramping up the state's hospital preparedness.

Globally, Brazil ranked No. 2 behind the United States in both infections and deaths, with 1.3 million confirmed cases and more than 57,000 fatalities.

Completing the top 5 in infections were Russia (633,500); India (nearly 529,000); and Britain (nearly 312,000).

Completing the top 5 in deaths were Britain (43,500); Italy (34,700); and France (29,700).

