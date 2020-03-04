Global Health Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns

UPDATE: The 2020 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus. President Donald Trump was expected to be a speaker at the event.

President Trump is still expected to speak at a conference in Orlando on Monday, despite the decision of several companies to pull out from the event because of coronavirus fears.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) announced on Tuesday that three people so far have tested 'presumptive positive' for the coronavirus. The CDC has confirmed that two of those three have the virus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition takes place between March 9 and 13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando this year. The event gathers health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives, and market suppliers together from around the world.

While HIMSS has not yet canceled their conference but they did announce on their website that they have "assembled an external panel of medical professionals to further advise our evidence-based decision-making and review our procedures. While the risk remains low at this time, we cannot ensure a virus-free environment and have instituted the measures outlined below."

Several companies have announced that they are dropping out of the conference though. For example, Amazon, Salesforce, Intel, and Cisco have all announced their withdrawal.

However, President Trump is still expected to attend and speak at the HIMMS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. The Orange County Convention Center and the conference both confirmed that he is still expected to speak on Monday afternoon. However, we have reached out to The White House for final confirmation.

Several other speakers, like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, will also be in attendance.

