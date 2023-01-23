Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse

A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando.

A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.

"I had to take it off, take my knife, cut the sleeve off, and tied the knot over the wound, and it stopped it pretty quick. Thank god," the Good Samaritan said.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., a man who was a passenger in the car that was rear-ended got out of the vehicle to speak to the Nissan Murano driver.

The driver of the Murano reportedly entered the victim's car and took his backpack which led to an argument and struggle, The Murano driver pulled out a gun and shot the victim before getting back into his car and taking off, police said.

"Who knows that bullet could have gone anywhere. Could have hit one of us walking in there," the Good Samaritan said. "I thought of my kids. It’s rough. But, hopefully, he’ll be alright."

The Good Samaritan said his daughter called 911 and when First Responders arrived they thanked him.

"They said they were grateful," said the Good Samaritan. "They said if it weren’t for me, he probably would have bled out. Thankfully I was there."

A scary situation that he hopes to inspire others to always step up and do the right thing.

"It was packed and that’s kind of what bugged me that no more people tried to come out to help. A couple of employees and the managers, but other than that just people standing there with their phones and I don’t understand that," he said. "How could you not help somebody? I just I couldn’t just watch someone stand there bleeding and not try to help him."

The incident was initially reported as a road rage incident, but police said this is an attempted robbery and attempted murder case.

Police said they do not have any suspect information yet. If you have any additional details on the case, call Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).