GOP candidates to run for Sabatini, Learned seats

A second Republican candidate has opened a campaign account to try to replace state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, while a GOP challenger has emerged for Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon.

Republican Matt Silbernagel opened an account last week to run in Lake County’s House District 32, which will be open in 2022 because Sabatini plans to run for Congress, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Silbernagel joined Republican Taylor Yarkosky and Democrat Stephanie Dukes, who opened accounts earlier for the race.

Also last week, Tampa Republican Michael Minardi opened an account to challenge Learned in Hillsborough County’s House District 59.