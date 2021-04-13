GOP senators introduce new 'Cruise Act' that would revoke CDC's no-sail order

It’s another attempt to get cruises back on the water.

Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio joined Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan to introduce the Careful Resumption Under Improved Safety Enhancements Act that would restart cruises by July 4.

"At the end of the day, what they are trying to do is, they want to get the CDC to come to the table and work with the cruise industry so that everyone can restart safely," said industry expert Stewart Chyron.

The cruise act would reverse the CDC’s conditional sailing order, signed in March, that laid out what cruise lines had to do in order to get back on the water.

The cruise act essentially overrides the CDC’s no-sail order

Chyron says considering how far we have come with vaccinations, it’s about time.

"Here we are, 13, 14 months later, the world has changed into a very different place today than it was just three days ago with the technology and information changing almost daily. The cruise industry is confident that the information that they have today would be able to be utilized here in the United States," Chyron said.

In a statement, Senator Rick Scott said: "Our bill, the Cruise Act, says we’re not waiting on the CDC any longer. Cruises can and should resume, and we’re going to do everything we can to bring back our cruise industry safely."

Stewart says this July 4 deadline doesn’t mean getting back on the water immediately, it just means getting things going earlier than November.

"This is to shake the tree and get them to hopefully come to the table and stop this period of silence and work together. The cruise industry is ready to sail and they are ready to prove it," Chyron said.

This is only one of recent moves to shake the federal government's branches. Governor DeSantis filed a lawsuit against the CDC last week on the same issue.