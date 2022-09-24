Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for all of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens the state

On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to make impact as a major hurricane.

Due to the possibility of a dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity, Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for all counties in Florida.

"Because of the foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster, I declare a state of emergency exists in the State of Florida," the declaration stated.

Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

MORE ON IAN:

Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?

Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley

Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as potential hurricane approaches

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 2 or possibly a major Category 3 hurricane. As of Saturday, Tropical Storm Ian was located south-southeast of Kingston Jamaica and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane sometime on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center says Ian could be at or near major hurricane strength late Monday when it approaches western Cuba. The system is then forecast to make its way to Florida, possibly making landfall on the west side of the state.

"Possible impacts in Central Florida could begin Tuesday night and continue through Thursday," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "Take time this weekend to prepare. Make sure you have enough food & water, refill prescriptions and check your yard."