Governor DeSantis: Common Core officially eliminated from Florida schools

“Florida has officially eliminated Common Core."

That's the statement from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after announcing that Common Core has been officially eradicated from Florida classrooms.

"I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents,” said Governor DeSantis.

On Friday, the state's Department of Education released details on the proposed new education standards for English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, called Florida B.E.S.T., which stands for Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking.

“We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most – inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential," said DeSantis. "These standards create pathways for students that lead to great college and professional outcomes and parents will now be able to reinforce what their children are learning in the classroom every day. Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards were made by Florida teachers for Florida students, and I know they will be a model for the rest of the nation.”

DeSantis said the new standards were created by Florida teachers, calling them a model for the rest of the country.

“Governor DeSantis made it very clear that we had to reimagine the pathway to young Floridians becoming great citizens, and we’ve done exactly that with the B.E.S.T. Standards,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “Florida will be the first state in the nation with an ELA booklist that spans grades K-12, the first state in the nation with a civics booklist embedded in its ELA standards, and a state that has dropped the crazy math. Florida has completely removed ourselves from the confines of Common Core.”

The Commissioner is recommending that the State Board of Education formally adopt these standards February 12.