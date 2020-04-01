Governor DeSantis issues 'stay at home' order for all of Florida

article

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order that will limit people to only essential errands outside their home in an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The "stay-at-home" order will begin on April 3rd at 12:01 a.m. It will last until April 30th.

Residents must stay home outside of essential activities. In addition to purchasing groceries and getting food, the executive order defines attending religious services, participating in recreational activities within social distancing guidelines, taking care of pets, and caring for loved ones as essential.

Essential businesses will also be able to remain open but must practice social distancing. This includes but is not limited to grocery stores, pet services, restaurants offering takeout or delivery services, gas stations, banks, pharmacies, and doctors.

If you have to go to work and do not have the ability to work from home, you can reportedly drive to work.

You can view the full executive order signed by Governor DeSantis below. It includes more details on what is considered "essential."

During the order, the Governor said that crews will continue to work on road construction, taking advantage of fewer cars on the roads.

Florida currently has almost 7,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the state and a death toll of 87 people.

NOTE: The full executive order clarifies that this STAY AT HOME ORDER begins at 12:01 a.m. on April 3rd. Not Thursday at midnight, as the Governor said during his briefing.