Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis welcome in baby girl

Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, have welcomed in their third child.

The First Lady of Florida tweeted on Monday morning that they "Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mami, to the world."

The newborn is said to be just seven pounds, four ounces -- the smallest of her siblings at birth.

MORE NEWS: Tracking Coronavirus: Near 5,000 positive cases in Florida, distance learning begins, and more

However, DeSantis assured that "she is already holding her own" and that "Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister."

Advertisement

The baby girl's birth comes as positive cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to speak on Monday morning at 10 a.m. from Broward County.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News