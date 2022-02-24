Governor Ron DeSantis opens CPAC 2022 in Orlando

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis served as the daytime headliner Thursday kicking off the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He took the stage to a standing ovation.

"CPAC, let me welcome you back to the freest state in these United States," Governor DeSantis said.

He pointed out to the audience that Florida does not require facial coverings and highlighted what he’s done since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"We refused to let this state descend into some type of ‘Fauci-ism dystopia' where people’s freedoms are curtailed, and their livelihoods destroyed," Governor DeSantis said. "We protected people’s rights, we protected jobs, we protected small businesses, and we made sure every kid had an opportunity to go to school in person five days a week."

Governor DeSantis insists because of all of this, Florida keeps growing its economy.

"Florida set an all-time record number for domestic tourism coming into our state," Governor DeSantis.

He also says that’s why people keep moving to the Sunshine State.

"We have led the nation in net in-migration since COVID started. These are people who are fleeing leftist states and leftist nations around the world."

The governor sounded like he was delivering a campaign speech.

"We have the opportunity to make 2022 the year the AMERICA fought back!!!! We are going to lead the charge here in Florida," Governor DeSantis said.

Other big names speaking Thursday are Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. Saturday, former President Donald Trump will take the stage at CPAC.

