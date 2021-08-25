DeSantis says school district are breaking law, threatens more repercussions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear to reporters on Wednesday that Orange County Public Schools is joining a handful of other districts across the state of Florida implementing mandatory mask mandates for students.

"We trust people to make their own decisions in this state. We are not going to be bludgeoning people with restrictions and mandates and lockdowns. It hasn’t worked obviously," Governor DeSantis said.

He even went so far as to threaten additional consequences against these districts.

"We have a parents’ Bill of Rights in this state. We think that parents are best situated to make that decision. If these entities are going to violate state law and take away parents’ rights, obviously there are you know, it’s the way it works. There’s consequences to that. They’ll continue to be more and I think we’ll see that," DeSantis said.

When FOX 35 News asked what those additional consequences will be, the governor refused to answer.

The governor has been threatening to withhold pay and possibly even the removal of school board members who have voted for mask mandates.

"How about keeping the power with the parents? Those school districts are breaking state law," DeSantis said.

